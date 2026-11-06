Incredible India Pavilion wins ‘Best Stand Award for Doing Business’ in London

The Incredible India Pavilion has been honoured with the “Best Stand Award for Doing Business” at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week.

The Ministry of Tourism declared its participation at the leading global travel trade event on Thursday “a success” following significant international engagement, strengthened industry partnerships and recognition for the country’s pavilion.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led a delegation of nearly 50 stakeholders, including state governments, inbound tour operators, airlines and hoteliers at the three-day event.

“India’s participation at WTM London 2026 has provided an excellent opportunity to showcase the extraordinary diversity of our tourism offerings and strengthen our engagement with the global travel industry,” said Shekhawat.

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“The ‘Best Stand Award for Doing Business’ is a proud recognition of the efforts of our tourism stakeholders in building meaningful international partnerships. From our timeless heritage and spiritual traditions to our mountains, wildlife, wellness experiences and vibrant contemporary culture, India offers an exceptional range of experiences. We invite the world to discover the many dimensions of our country.

“Through platforms such as WTM and our upcoming international engagements, we look forward to welcoming more travellers, attracting investment and building partnerships that contribute to a connected and sustainable global tourism sector,” he said.

The Incredible India Pavilion bagged the WTM award for its “strong layout and clear delineation of meeting areas, making it easy for visitors to identify participating exhibitors and navigate the stand”.

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Its welcoming, well organised environment placed productive conversations between buyers and exhibitors at the heart of the design, WTM noted.

During the course of the event this week, the tourism ministry highlighted the sector’s growth, infrastructure development and initiatives to promote emerging destinations and strengthen international partnerships.

It also unveiled the fifth destination film in collaboration with Netflix, celebrating the majestic Himalayas and showcasing India’s spectacular mountain landscapes and tourism experiences.

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Among the highlights was India Evening, which brought together international tourism leaders, industry stakeholders and partners to celebrate India’s cultural diversity and tourism potential.

It featured a fireside conversation between the tourism minister, author-philanthropist Sudha Murty and Global Editorial Director of ‘Conde Nast Traveller’ Divia Thani.

They explored India’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and storytelling, and the role of tourism in fostering connections between people and cultures.

Official statistics released by the tourism ministry demonstrated significant growth with 4.29 billion domestic tourist visits in 2025, an increase of approximately 45.6 per cent over 2024. International tourist arrivals hit 20.22 million and foreign exchange earnings from tourism stood at approximately 31.7 billion dollars over the same period.

The United Kingdom remains India’s second-largest source market for inbound tourists, with approximately 1.02 million visitors travelling to India in 2024.

The ministry reiterated the significant potential in attracting more British and European travellers, particularly those interested in culture, wildlife, wellness, adventure, luxury and experiential travel.