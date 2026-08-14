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Home / India / Independence Day: 21 CBI personnel honoured New Delhi

Independence Day: 21 CBI personnel honoured New Delhi

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chand, Assistant Inspector Shobha Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Banerjee, Ginni Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Samal, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Madan Lal Dhiman have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:10 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Twenty-one CBI personnel have been awarded the coveted President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day.

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Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chand, Assistant Inspector Shobha Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Banerjee, Ginni Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Samal, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Madan Lal Dhiman have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

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Fifteen personnel have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

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The awardees include Deputy Legal Advisor, Brijesh Singh, Senior System Analyst Girish Joshi, Deputy SPs Manoj Kumar, Om Prakash Chandra, Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Ashish Anand, Inspectors Sarita Yadav, Sub-Inspectors Roshan Kumar, Assistant Sub-Insptor Dilbar Singh Bisht, Head Constables Balkar Singh, Govind Singh Bisht, Kamlesh Kumar Gurjar, Head Constable, CBI, Constables Pal Pandian R, Ajay Kumar Singh, and Kalyanadurgam Samiullah.

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