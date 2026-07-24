India achieved E20 target five years in advance, says Centre

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Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that the scientific studies, field validation and extensive real-world operating experience had shown that E20 was a safe, cleaner and technologically superior fuel when used in accordance with the prescribed specifications and manufacturer recommendations.

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Stating that the government’s assessment was based not only on laboratory research but also on large-scale experience after nationwide implementation.

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The Centre also stated that more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over three crore petrol cars had been operating on ethanol-blended petrol without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending.

The House was also informed that the government had not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer organisations regarding drastic reduction in mileage, slow pick-up and rusting of petrol tanks, attributable to E20 fuel.

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The government has, however, taken note of certain concerns raised in media and social media, which were scientifically examined.

It claimed that the transition to E20 had been phased, consultative and scientifically validated, following extensive consultations with automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders. Material compatibility, engine durability, fuel systems, drivability, emissions and performance were comprehensively evaluated before rollout.

Having been scientifically validated and accepted by the automobile industry after extensive testing, there was no proposal to revert to E0/E10 petrol. The objective of public policy was to move forward with a superior fuel, not return to an inferior standard, the government said.

Notably, the government’s E20 fuel policy has drawn criticism from sections of vehicle users, who have raised concerns over issues such as reduced fuel efficiency and claims that the ethanol-blended fuel attracts bees and ants.

Responding to these concerns, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari challenged critics to identify even a single vehicle that had developed mechanical problems solely due to the use of E20 fuel. The government has also urged consumers to rely on scientifically validated information from official sources, including automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies and recognised automotive research institutions, rather than unverified claims circulating on social media.