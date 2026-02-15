DT
PT
India adds record 52,537 MW power capacity in 10 months, renewable energy leads the charge

India adds record 52,537 MW power capacity in 10 months, renewable energy leads the charge

his marks the highest ever capacity addition in a single year, surpassing the previous record of 34,054 MW achieved during FY 2024-25

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:22 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, had recently reiterated India’s commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel installed power capacity by 2030 and Net Zero emissions by 2070.
A record 52,537 MW of electricity generation capacity has been added in the country up to January 31, during the current financial year, which represents an 11 per cent increase over the corresponding figure for 2024-25, the government said on Sunday.

Of this, 39,657 MW has been added from renewable energy sources, which includes 34,955 MW of solar power, and 4,613 MW of wind power. This marks the highest ever capacity addition in a single year, surpassing the previous record of 34,054 MW achieved during FY 2024-25.

“As on January 31, India’s total installed power generation capacity stands at 520,510.95 MW. This comprises 248,541.62 MW of fossil fuel-based capacity and 271,969.33 MW of non-fossil fuel capacity. Renewable energy constitutes 263,189.33 MW while nuclear energy accounts for 8,780 MW of the non-fossil fuel capacity,” the Ministry of Power said in a communiqué.

Highlighting a major milestone, he said the country has already achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target under the Paris Agreement.

He had also highlighted India's efforts to strengthen clean energy supply chains and expand domestic manufacturing across solar, wind, batteries and electrolysers, contributing to both national self-reliance and diversified global supply chains.

