New Delhi, April 12
India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.
Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.
In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.
“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice,” it said.
“All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves,” the MEA said.
“They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it added.
Travel advisory for Iran and Israel:https://t.co/OuHPVQfyVp pic.twitter.com/eDMRM771dC— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 12, 2024
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries
Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...
After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi
Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Haryana cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash
All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...
Excise policy 'scam': Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15
Kavitha was arrested by CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lod...