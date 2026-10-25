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Home / India / India advises its nationals in Saudi Arabia against filming missile interceptions

India advises its nationals in Saudi Arabia against filming missile interceptions

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthis

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 02:24 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A satellite image shows smoke rising from the Saudi Aramco distribution centre, after what the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said were attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, in Abha Bulk, Saudi Arabia, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on September 8, 2026. NASA WORLDVIEW/Handout via REUTERS file
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India on Sunday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to abide by local rules and regulations and refrain from filming or publishing information related to missile and drone interceptions.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Houthis.

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"The Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia is requested to abide by local rules and regulations," the Indian Embassy said on social media while reposting the notification issued by the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence.

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"Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability," the notification said.

The Indian mission also shared an update about the suspension of flights from Air India and Air India Express to and from Riyadh and Dammam.

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"Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 7 November 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 31 October 2026," it posted on social media on Saturday.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah also shared a similar advisory.

On Saturday, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers.

The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

The mission said it remained in regular contact with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by the flight disruptions, particularly issues concerning visa validity and delayed departures.

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