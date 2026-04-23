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Home / India / India advises nationals not to travel to Iran by air or land

India advises nationals not to travel to Iran by air or land

The Embassy urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with it

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 11:01 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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India on Thursday advised its nationals not to travel to Iran by air or land in view of reports of commencement of some flights between the two countries.

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The Indian Embassy in Tehran in its latest advisory also said that the "airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran".

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"In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the embassy said.

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It urged all Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country through designated land border routes in coordination with the embassy.

The embassy also provided emergency contact numbers (+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359) and email (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for those in need.

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at the request of Pakistan to give Tehran's leadership more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war.

The dramatic announcement came just hours before the two-week ceasefire was set to expire.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began on February 28. Nearly 1,800 Indians have returned to India so far.

The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.

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