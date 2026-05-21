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Home / India / India-Africa Forum Summit postponed amid Ebola outbreak

India-Africa Forum Summit postponed amid Ebola outbreak

Parts of Africa have reported an outbreak of a new, more severe strain of Ebola virus; new dates for summit and its associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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The India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled to be hosted by New Delhi on May 28-31, has been postponed due to the evolving health situation in parts of Africa.

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Parts of the continent have reported an outbreak of a new, more severe strain of the Ebola virus.

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The Ministry of External Affairs said the two sides held consultations and agreed that “it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date”.

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New dates for the summit and its associated meetings will be finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course, the MEA statement said.

Recognising the importance of ensuring full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders while being mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission.

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The two sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  (Africa-CDC) and relevant national institutions.

⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the people and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response.

The MEA said India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples.

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