India, African Union hold discussions; review progress in bilateral engagement

India on Friday held discussions with a high-level delegation from the African Union Commission as part of ongoing preparations for the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV), scheduled later this month.

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Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met the delegation led by Willy Nyamitwe, Chairperson of the AU Permanent Representatives’ Committee and Ambassador of Burundi, and reviewed the progress in bilateral and multilateral engagement.

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Describing the talks as “productive”, Singh said that discussions focused on strengthening the multifaceted India-Africa partnership. He underlined that India-Africa ties remain a “vital pillar of South-South Cooperation”.

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of India’s plans to host the fourth edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit after an 11-year gap, with New Delhi seeking to reinvigorate ties with the continent amid a shifting global order.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently outlined an ambitious roadmap for deeper engagement, emphasising cooperation in areas such as trade, development partnership, capacity building and digital connectivity.

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Officials said the summit, to be held in partnership with the African Union Commission, is expected to bring together leaders from across Africa and chart the next phase of engagement, with a focus on innovation, resilience and inclusive development.

India has significantly expanded its diplomatic footprint in Africa in recent years and remains among the continent’s key development and trading partners. The forthcoming summit is expected to further consolidate this engagement and amplify the voice of the Global South in global forums.