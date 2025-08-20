DT
Home / India / India again test-fires Agni V missile

India again test-fires Agni V missile

The launch validates all operational and technical parameters, the Ministry of Defence says
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:47 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
India has again displayed its strategic prowess and test-fired the Agni V missile – capable of carrying nuclear weapons that can hit targets at a distance greater than 5,000 km.

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said the “Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired”.  The firing was carried out at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, in Odisha.

“The launch validated all operational and technical parameters,” the ministry said.

Since April 2012, India has tested the Agni V about 10 times.

The Agni V system is equipped with indigenous avionics technology and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points with the desired accuracy. The missile uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine.  

Last year, the India tested an Agni V that can fire at multiple targets at a distance greater than 5,000 km and is called the Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. It allows a single missile to carry multiple warheads and strike at different locations independently. Without the MIRV technology, a missile can hit only one target for which it is programmed.

 

