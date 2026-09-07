India against war and violence: Jaishankar briefs MPs on West Asia crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday informed members of the ministry consultative committee of Parliament about national response to the West Asia crisis and said India is against war and violence.

The minister told MPs that India has always kept an equilibrium with all nations of the region and stands firmly against war and violence.

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“We are closely watching developments in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz — disruptions here strain global supply chains and threaten the world economy,” he said, adding that India believes in peace, prosperity, and dialogue.

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“We hope the hostilities end soon and Hormuz reopens at the earliest, to check the rising prices of food, fertiliser, and fuel,” the minister said.

He said India also remains fully committed to safety and protection of its diaspora in the region.

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The meeting was attended among other parliamentarians by Rajya Sabha MPs Vikramjit Sahney and Satish Poonia.