India AI Summit gives a glimpse of artificial intelligence systems in use by the Army

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming an integral part of the contemporary battlefield, the Indian Army is showcasing a wide range of dual-use AI capabilities the ongoing India AI Summit in New Delhi.

Advertisement

“#IndianArmy is advancing its transformation into a data-centric, AI-enabled force aligned with India’s vision of technological self-reliance and secure digital capability. At the India AI Summit, the Army is presenting a suite of indigenous AI solutions delivering strong dual-use value for defence and civilian domains,” the Army posted on its X-handle on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The technologies and AI embedded systems being showcased at the summit include:

Advertisement

AI Examiner - An automated assessment and feedback system for education and training platforms.

An automated assessment and feedback system for education and training platforms. SAM-UN - A geospatial and AI-enabled situational awareness platform for mission planning, disaster response and smart command centres.

A geospatial and AI-enabled situational awareness platform for mission planning, disaster response and smart command centres. EKAM (AI-as-a-Service) - A secure, air-gapped indigenous AI cloud platform ensuring data sovereignty.

A secure, air-gapped indigenous AI cloud platform ensuring data sovereignty. PRAKSHEPAN - An AI-driven climatology and disaster prediction system providing advance alerts for landslides, floods and avalanches.

An AI-driven climatology and disaster prediction system providing advance alerts for landslides, floods and avalanches. XFace - An AI facial recognition system for security and identity verification.

An AI facial recognition system for security and identity verification. Nabh Drishti - A mobile telemetry-based real-time reporting and visualisation platform.

A mobile telemetry-based real-time reporting and visualisation platform. Driver Fatigue Detection - An AI device for real-time drowsiness alerts.

An AI device for real-time drowsiness alerts. AI-in-a-Box - A portable edge AI platform for secure deployment in remote or disconnected environments.

A portable edge AI platform for secure deployment in remote or disconnected environments. Vehicle Tracking System - An AI-enabled fleet monitoring and logistics optimisation.

An AI-enabled fleet monitoring and logistics optimisation. Deepfake Detection & AI Cyber Security Systems -A tool to counter synthetic media, malware, cyber threats and protect critical digital infrastructure.

“These initiatives reflect a decisive shift towards a secure, networked and AI-empowered ecosystem, strengthening defence preparedness while enhancing disaster resilience, cybersecurity and national development,” the Army said.

The Indian Army has developed an AI roadmap targeting full integration of AI, machine learning and big data analytics into operations by 2027. The year 2026 has been designated as the year of networking and data centricity.

Advertisement

The Army is moving towards full operational integration of AI in decision making, execution of operations and functioning of autonomous systems across tactical and strategic levels.

This includes smart war rooms for decision making, operational planning, command and control, Intelligence assimilation and analysis, real-time battlefield surveillance, cyber warfare, battle simulation and training, drone warfare and counter-drone measures, logistics management and predictive maintenance.

Some of these were visible during Operation Sindoor, the brief but intense military exchange with Pakistan in May 2025 in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 persons were killed in April 2025.

Pic: Indian Army