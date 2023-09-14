 INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi : The Tribune India

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh where he unveils a range of development projects

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday waded into the Sanatan row slamming the opposition INDIA Alliance for what he described as their “pledge to destroy Sanatan faith that united Indians through the centuries”.

Speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh where he unveiled a range of development projects, the prime minister cautioned all Indians against the “nefarious designs of Ghamandia alliance” and asked them to unite to “defeat their designs.”

“There is no clarity on the leadership of Ghamandia alliance but in their Mumbai meeting this group has finalised its future strategy and hidden agenda. Their plan is to attack the faith of Indians, to destroy the ideas, values, and traditions that kept us united and to abolish the Sanatan faith,” said the prime minister after serial statements from DMK leaders against the Sanatan faith.

The PM cited Sanatan as the inspiration behind Ahilya Bai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai, Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi and said, “This Ghamandia alliance wants to destroy Sanatan faith and take the country back to centuries of slavery. We must stay alert and defeat these designs with our unity of purpose.”

The PM was attacking the INDIA bloc of 26 parties, including the Congress, TMC, NCP, AAP, Left, RJD, SP among others, for their silence on the statements of DMK leaders who have compared Sanatan dharma with contagious diseases and called for its eradication.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi had compared Sanatan with HIV, Covid and malaria. Former union minister A Raja has called “Hinduism a menace for society”.

The BJP has decided to take up the issue as a major poll plank ahead of the election in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram and the 2024 general election.

The PM in Madhya Pradesh also hailed the successful conduct of the G20 leaders’ summit by India and asked people whether or not their hearts filled with pride at the feat.

The PM said, “The country has decided to move forward with renewed confidence shedding colonial legacy.”

He also reminded the voters that he had fulfilled guarantees of housing, free health cover, toilets, potable water, roads and electricity to every household.

