India allows Nepal to sell power in market

PTI

Kathmandu, October 1

In a first, India has allowed Nepal to sell electricity generated through two hydropower projects in its real-time energy market starting Saturday midnight, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The Central Electricity Authority of India has allowed trading of 44 MW generated from the 19.4 MW Lower Modi and 24.25 MW Kabeli B-1 hydropower projects in the first phase.

