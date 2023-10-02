India allows Nepal to sell power in market

Kathmandu, October 1
In a first, India has allowed Nepal to sell electricity generated through two hydropower projects in its real-time energy market starting Saturday midnight, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).
The Central Electricity Authority of India has allowed trading of 44 MW generated from the 19.4 MW Lower Modi and 24.25 MW Kabeli B-1 hydropower projects in the first phase.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Moga's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch
MEDAL RUSH: 15 in a day