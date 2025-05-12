The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan held a discussion today on maintaining the ceasefire commitment, focusing on ‘not firing a single shot’ and refraining from aggressive actions. According to the Indian Army, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah spoke via hotline at 5 pm today.

During the discussion, both sides agreed to consider immediate measures to reduce troop presence along the borders and forward areas. This development comes after a four-day skirmish between the two nuclear-armed nations from May 7 to 10, triggered by India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan in retaliation to the killing of 26 innocent people in Pahalgam.

This meeting marks the second discussion between the DGMOs within 48 hours. Previously, the Pakistani DGMO had contacted the Indian DGMO via hotline at 3.35 pm on May 10, proposing a ceasefire. Although the two DGMOs were initially scheduled to speak at 12 noon, the meeting was rescheduled to a later time. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced the scheduled discussion on May 10, but officials in New Delhi did not disclose the reason for the rescheduling.