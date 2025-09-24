India, in an effort to expand the military capabilities of neighboring Sri Lanka, is looking at wider naval collaboration, strengthening maritime security, and exploring more avenues for joint training and operational activities.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who is on an official visit (Sept 22-26) to the island nation, re-affirmed these issues when he called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya. The Navy said on Wednesday that the interaction of the Naval Chief with the Sri Lankan PM focused on the enduring partnership between the two countries in the maritime domain.

He reaffirmed a commitment to strengthening bilateral defense cooperation through operational engagements, capacity-building initiatives, and participation in multilateral forums, the Navy said. On Tuesday, the Admiral held discussions with his military counterparts on enhancing defence cooperation and the ability of each other’s militaries to operate across the spectrum.

Admiral Tripathi paid tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo yesterday. India has been a long-standing partner in training Sri Lankan military personnel. At present, hundreds of Naval sailors and officers from the Sri Lankan Navy are undergoing training at various institutes run by the Ministry of Defence in India, sources said.

The Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy conduct joint exercises, besides working together on Naval aviation and deep-sea diving. The two navies have even conducted joint operations in anti-piracy missions and interdiction of narcotics-laden ships.

In April this year, India and Sri Lanka signed a comprehensive defense cooperation pact following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. This laid the foundation for institutionalising existing military engagements, including potential collaboration in the defence industrial sector. Four months prior to signing the pact, Dissanayake, on a visit to India, dispelled doubts about Chinese influence and presence. He gave a public assurance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used in any way detrimental to India’s security.

This came after New Delhi objected to Chinese research vessels docking at Sri Lankan ports. These vessels, often classified as dual-use platforms with civilian and military functions, raise concerns in India, which believes these are spying ships monitoring its defence infrastructure, the trajectory of missile tests, and mapping the seabed for possible submarine operating routes.