DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India, Argentina advance cooperation in lithium, energy, agriculture; discuss market access for Indian farm products

India, Argentina advance cooperation in lithium, energy, agriculture; discuss market access for Indian farm products

Indian companies to engage with Argentine counterparts and explore partnerships across agriculture, minerals, energy, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in Argentina. Image credit/ANI
Advertisement

India and Argentina have agreed to deepen cooperation in lithium, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and emerging technologies, while advancing talks to facilitate greater market access for Indian agricultural products in the Argentine market.

Advertisement

The decisions were taken at the fourth meeting of the India-Argentina Joint Trade Committee (JTC), held on August 24 at Palacio San Martín, Buenos Aires. The Indian delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, while the Argentine side was headed by Fernando Brun, Secretary for International Economic Relations.

Advertisement

The two sides reviewed progress on the roadmap agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Argentina in 2025 and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the strategic and economic partnership.

Advertisement

Bilateral trade between India and Argentina crossed USD 6.5 billion in 2025, registering annual growth of more than 17 per cent. India has emerged as Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner, highlighting the significant potential for further expansion and diversification of bilateral trade.

Argentina’s ongoing efforts to facilitate foreign trade, reduce non-tariff barriers and promote investment are expected to support greater participation by Indian companies in the Argentine market. Both sides emphasised the importance of ensuring greater reciprocity and a more balanced framework of opportunities for businesses as the economic partnership expands.

Advertisement

Lithium, energy and infrastructure

Investment opportunities across mining, energy and infrastructure were also discussed, including the continued engagement of India’s Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) in Argentina’s lithium sector.

Push for agricultural market access

The talks also made progress in facilitating the entry of Indian agricultural products into the Argentine market.

Technical discussions on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures are advancing for Indian onions, milk and milk products, grapes, potatoes, bananas and pulses.

The two sides also reported significant progress on market access for Indian pharmaceutical products. Argentina has committed to work towards upgrading India from Annex II to Annex I under its pharmaceutical regulatory framework and reducing barriers to entry.

Focus on emerging technologies

Aviation, space technology, telecommunications and digital services were identified as emerging areas of cooperation. The two countries will explore opportunities in sectors including 5G, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The engagement continued on August 25, bringing together government representatives and businesses from both countries.

The forum provided Indian companies an opportunity to engage with Argentine counterparts and explore partnerships and investment opportunities across agriculture, minerals, energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, banking and telecommunications.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts