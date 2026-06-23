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Home / India / India asks Bangladesh to rein in extremists after desecration row sparks protests by Hindus

India asks Bangladesh to rein in extremists after desecration row sparks protests by Hindus

The controversy erupted after an image of the Hindu deity was allegedly desecrated during demonstrations by Islamist groups

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:47 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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India on Tuesday urged Bangladesh to act against extremist elements and ensure the safety of minorities after reports of the desecration of an image of Lord Ram triggered protests by the Hindu community across the neighbouring country.

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The controversy erupted after an image of the Hindu deity was allegedly desecrated during demonstrations by Islamist groups opposing the construction of a proposed 81-foot statue of Lord Ram in Gaibandha district in northern Bangladesh.

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The incident has sparked widespread protests, including torchlight marches and demonstrations in Dhaka, with Hindu organisations demanding action against those responsible and stronger protection for religious minorities.

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Responding to questions on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi expected the Bangladeshi authorities to prevent extremist forces from targeting minorities.

"Regarding the reports from Bangladesh about acts of desecration involving images of Hindu deities — which have sparked protests — we expect the Bangladeshi government to curb extremist elements and guarantee the safety of the minority community residing there," he said.

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The protests in Bangladesh have gathered momentum over the past several days, with student groups and members of the Hindu community taking to the streets to condemn what they described as an attack on religious sentiments. Demonstrators have also called for the resumption of work on the proposed Ram statue project, which has reportedly been halted amid security concerns and pressure from radical groups.

The issue has once again brought the spotlight on the condition of religious minorities in Bangladesh, which has witnessed periodic incidents of communal violence and attacks on places of worship over the years.

India has repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly following episodes of unrest and political instability.

The latest remarks from New Delhi come amid otherwise close ties between the two countries, with both sides maintaining extensive cooperation in areas ranging from trade and connectivity to security and energy.

However, incidents involving attacks on minorities have often cast a shadow over bilateral relations and prompted calls in India for stronger safeguards for vulnerable communities in Bangladesh.

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