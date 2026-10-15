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Home / India / India asks when UN body will report on PoK human rights concerns

India asks when UN body will report on PoK human rights concerns

First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, Anuj Swarup, delivers India's statement at the 81st Session of the UNGA Third Committee in the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday

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United Nations, Updated At : 09:36 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Anuj Swarup refers to detailed statements made by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the PoK situation. Photo for representation
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India has asked the UN human rights body when it will issue a report seeking answers from Pakistan on steps taken to alleviate its concerns on the dire situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including investigations into killings and internet restrictions.

First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, Anuj Swarup, delivered India's statement at the 81st Session of the UNGA Third Committee in the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Wednesday.

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Swarup referred to detailed statements made by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the High Commissioner for Human Rights on the PoK situation that had called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into killings that occurred at the hands of the armed forces and security forces.

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The statements had also called for detained leaders of the Joint Awami Action Committee to have access to legal representation and their families, and had called for due process and fair trial.

They had further urged lifting restrictions on internet access throughout Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and for meaningful political dialogue to address grievances of local population.

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"When can we expect OHCHR to issue a report on the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan on this? Pakistan would do well to look inwards and reflect on how such rights are not being enjoyed in its large part, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and for that matter, in Rawalakot, which is under its illegal occupation," Swarup said.

In July this year, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month.

He had noted that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, had reportedly been killed since June ahead of the vote for the Legislative Assembly on July 27. The high commissioner had called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that had occurred due to the unrest.

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