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Home / India / India attends SCO border security chiefs’ meeting in Islamabad

India attends SCO border security chiefs’ meeting in Islamabad

The 12th Meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the SCO Member States is attended by representatives of Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, along with officials of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:57 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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India on Friday attended a meeting of border security chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Islamabad, marking another instance of official engagement between New Delhi and Islamabad under a multilateral forum despite strained bilateral ties.

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The 12th Meeting of the Heads of Border Services of the SCO Member States was hosted by Pakistan and attended by representatives of Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, along with officials of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

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It was not immediately clear at what level India was represented at the meeting. However, sources told The Tribune that a senior official from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad attended the event.

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According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, participants exchanged assessments on the security situation along the international borders of SCO member states and discussed emerging challenges.

The meeting approved the results of the joint border operation ‘Solidarity-2025’ and endorsed the plan for conducting ‘Solidarity-2026’. Delegates also approved the 2027 work plan of the SCO Group of Experts on Border Services.

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The participants backed Tajikistan's proposal to host the ‘Solidarity-2027’ joint border operation and discussed the venue and timing of the next meeting of the heads of border services.

According to the Pakistani statement, the delegates agreed that greater coordination and common approaches to counter emerging cross-border threats would strengthen cooperation among SCO member states and enhance security and mutual trust along their borders.

The meeting concluded in what the host described as a "constructive and cordial atmosphere".

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