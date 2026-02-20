DT
PT
Home / India / India attends Trump's 'Board of Peace' meet as observer

India attends Trump's 'Board of Peace' meet as observer

India was represented by Chargé d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC Namgya Khampa

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:02 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump. Reuters file
India has participated as an observer in the inaugural meeting of the United States-led strategic platform known as the Board of Peace, an initiative launched under US President Donald Trump to coordinate political and security consultations among partner countries.

Official sources said that Indian representatives attended the discussions without committing to membership, signalling interest in the evolving framework while maintaining New Delhi’s long-standing policy of strategic autonomy.

According to the list of attendees at the meeting held at the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace, India was represented by Chargé d’affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC Namgya Khampa.

The US has committed $10 billion to the initiative, whose participating countries include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Washington has projected the body as a new international mechanism to promote stability in Gaza and potentially address other global conflicts.

Originally conceived as an authority to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza’s redevelopment after prolonged conflict, the board is expected to supervise reconstruction and stabilisation efforts in the territory. The White House said the platform would implement a 20-point plan involving strategic oversight, mobilisation of international resources and accountability as Gaza transitions towards recovery and development.

The proposal envisages transforming Gaza into a demilitarised and stable zone while advancing redevelopment initiatives for residents. A UN Security Council resolution adopted in mid-November authorised the board and participating countries to establish an international stabilisation mechanism in the region, following a fragile ceasefire backed by Washington and endorsed by Israel and Hamas.

President Trump has indicated the board — with him as chair — could later expand its mandate to address conflicts beyond Gaza. The first meeting in Washington focused on the reconstruction roadmap for the territory.

New Delhi’s observer role reflects a calibrated diplomatic approach — participating in emerging global security conversations without entering binding alignments. Officials said the engagement does not alter India’s independent foreign policy posture but ensures it remains present in evolving decision-making forums, with further participation likely if the framework remains consultative and non-binding.

