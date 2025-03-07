DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India, Australia discuss greater military cooperation

India, Australia discuss greater military cooperation

Australian Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston, met with Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working closely with India to enhance interoperability, strengthen people-to-people ties and expand cooperation with key partners to promote...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan with his Australian counterpart Admiral David Johnston AC RAN in Australia. PTI
Advertisement

Australian Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston, met with Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working closely with India to enhance interoperability, strengthen people-to-people ties and expand cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security.

The Australian Ministry of Defence stated that it was focused on cooperation in shared priorities and interoperability, particularly in maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing and deployments from each other’s territories.

“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, with both countries committed to working together to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the Australian side said.

Advertisement

A post on the Indian Integrated Defence Staff’s social media platform, X, stated: “Discussions were held on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. The meetings aimed to strengthen ties between the two nations, focusing on shared security concerns and promoting regional stability.” This engagement underscores India’s commitment to fostering a robust defence partnership with Australia, the post added.

During his visit, General Chauhan also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial, honouring those who laid down their lives in service to their nation. He attended the solemn Last Post Ceremony, paying tribute to fallen heroes, including Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.

Advertisement

General Chauhan’s visit also included meetings with senior Australian defence leaders.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper