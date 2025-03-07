India, Australia discuss greater military cooperation

Australian Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston, met with Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to working closely with India to enhance interoperability, strengthen people-to-people ties and expand cooperation with key partners to promote regional stability and security.

The Australian Ministry of Defence stated that it was focused on cooperation in shared priorities and interoperability, particularly in maritime domain awareness, reciprocal information sharing and deployments from each other’s territories.

“India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, with both countries committed to working together to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the Australian side said.

Advertisement

A post on the Indian Integrated Defence Staff’s social media platform, X, stated: “Discussions were held on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. The meetings aimed to strengthen ties between the two nations, focusing on shared security concerns and promoting regional stability.” This engagement underscores India’s commitment to fostering a robust defence partnership with Australia, the post added.

During his visit, General Chauhan also paid homage at the Australian War Memorial, honouring those who laid down their lives in service to their nation. He attended the solemn Last Post Ceremony, paying tribute to fallen heroes, including Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.

Advertisement

General Chauhan’s visit also included meetings with senior Australian defence leaders.