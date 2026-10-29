India, Austria look to deepen defence, security and technology ties

India and Austria have discussed expanding cooperation in defence, security, technology, trade and investment as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger in New Delhi to review bilateral ties and explore avenues for deeper engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The two ministers also exchanged views on key regional and global developments and agreed to work closely in multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

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According to the MEA, the discussions covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political exchanges, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

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The meeting came shortly after the visit of Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to India, reflecting the two countries’ efforts to build on their enhanced partnership through high-level exchanges and cooperation across strategic and economic sectors.

India and Austria share longstanding friendly relations, with both sides seeking to strengthen engagement in areas ranging from technology and investment to security and educational exchanges.

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Meinl-Reisinger’s visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral engagement following the Austrian Chancellor’s recent trip, as New Delhi and Vienna look to deepen cooperation amid changing geopolitical and economic conditions.