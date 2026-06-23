India backs global push to end AIDS by 2030, calls for affordable medicines and sustainable financing

India has reaffirmed its commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, calling for equitable access to affordable medicines, sustainable financing and stronger national ownership of HIV response programmes.

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Addressing the United Nations meeting on the 2026 Political Declaration on HIV/AIDS in New York, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said the global fight against HIV stood at a "critical juncture" as the world approaches the 2030 target.

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"While remarkable progress has been achieved over the past two decades, persistent inequalities, financing constraints, and emerging global challenges continue to threaten these gains," he said.

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India welcomed the draft political declaration and supported its renewed commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat while sustaining progress beyond 2030.

Highlighting India's domestic efforts, Parvathaneni said the country's National AIDS and STD Control Programme, based on evidence-driven planning, community participation and integrated service delivery, had helped significantly reduce new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths while expanding access to prevention, testing, treatment and care.

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The envoy underlined the importance of country ownership and predictable financing, saying national responses should be aligned with local realities and backed by strengthened health systems.

India also drew attention to its Triple Elimination Strategy aimed at preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B through universal screening of pregnant women, timely treatment and follow-up care for infants.

"We welcome the Declaration's commitment to ending paediatric AIDS and accelerating the elimination of vertical transmission," Parvathaneni said.

Calling for integrated responses to HIV, tuberculosis, viral hepatitis and other co-infections, India said such approaches improved health outcomes and enhanced programme efficiency.

The Indian envoy also stressed the need for equitable access to affordable medicines, diagnostics and emerging technologies, asserting that flexibilities available under the World Trade Organisation's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) remained crucial for developing countries seeking access to life-saving health products.

India further acknowledged the role of communities and civil society organisations in strengthening HIV responses and supported stakeholder engagement consistent with national priorities.

"India remains committed to working with Member States, UNAIDS, and all partners to accelerate progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," Parvathaneni said.

The 2026 Political Declaration seeks to reinvigorate global efforts against HIV/AIDS amid concerns that funding gaps and emerging challenges could undermine gains achieved over the past two decades.