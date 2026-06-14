India bag 102 gold medals at first World Yogasana Sports Championship

Team India created an unprecedented historic record by winning a stunning total of 114 medals at the first World Yogasana Sports Championship-2026, at Ahmedabad, that concluded earlier this week.

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Demonstrating complete supremacy on the global stage, the Indian contingent captured an extraordinary haul of 102 gold medals, nine silver, and three bronze medals. Among the stellar individual achievements, Alka Periwal from Punjab won the gold medal in the backward bending event in the senior girls age group, while other athletes collectively contributed to the massive 114-medal tally, cementing India's name in the history of yogasana sport.

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To prepare for this prestigious world event, Yogasana Bharat conducted an intensive India training camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The specialised training camp commenced on May 10 and concluded on June 3, serving as the launching pad from where the meticulously trained team directly departed for the championship arena. The Indian contingent consisted of a total of 122 elite athletes drawn from all respective age groups, ensuring comprehensive representation across all competitive categories.

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The national camp was led by Chief Coach of Team India, CK Mishra, along with a dedicated team of professional supporting staff. Under their guidance, the athletes underwent highly intense training with access to all state-of-the-art facilities at the camp.

“The rigorous blueprint executed during the camp ultimately translated into a historic milestone, establishing Team India as a dominant force in global Yogasana sports”, said Mishra. “Indians have a lot of potential in Yoga and it is all about right mentoring at the right age. Nurturing young talent is the key,” he says.

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The official announcement of Team India was made on June 3 during the formal closing ceremony of the camp.