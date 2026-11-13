India-Bangladesh consular dialogue to be held on mutually convenient date: MEA

India and Bangladesh will hold their next round of consular dialogue on a mutually convenient date, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, amid reports of the postponement of the meeting that was expected to discuss revised travel arrangements and other consular issues.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remained committed to a “positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship” with Dhaka and was ready to discuss all bilateral matters through existing mechanisms.

“The next round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue, which will also take up matters relating to revised travel arrangements, will be held on a mutually convenient date,” Jaiswal said, responding to a question on the reported postponement.

He said India had undertaken initiatives and held meetings under structured bilateral mechanisms covering trade, railways, water resources and border management, among other areas.

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“India remains ready to discuss all matters and bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level,” the spokesperson said.

The postponement comes amid a broader slowdown in bilateral engagement, with several India-Bangladesh mechanisms yet to make tangible headway on key issues, including water-sharing and border management.

The consular dialogue is expected to address visa facilitation, revised travel arrangements, border management, repatriation of detained citizens and fishermen, and mutual legal assistance.

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While the MEA refrained from giving any reason for the postponement of the talks, reports suggested that it was linked to deposed PM Sheikh Hasina’s decision to return to her home country.

Just a week back, Hasina had requested a ‌new passport and identity card from the Bangladesh government so she can return from exile in India. The request was rejected.