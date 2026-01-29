DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, Bangladesh free fishermen held for maritime boundary violations

India, Bangladesh free fishermen held for maritime boundary violations

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 23 Indian fishermen and 128 Bangladeshi fishermen were released and sent back to their respective countries along with their operable vessels

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:29 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo: iStock
Advertisement

India and Bangladesh on Thursday completed the release and repatriation of fishermen from both sides who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line, underscoring a humanitarian approach to resolving such incidents.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 23 Indian fishermen and 128 Bangladeshi fishermen were released and sent back to their respective countries along with their operable vessels. The fishermen had been apprehended by the authorities of the other country in recent weeks after straying into territorial waters.

Advertisement

Earlier, in January and December 2025, India had facilitated the release of 142 Indian fishermen, while, in a reciprocal move, 128 Bangladeshi fishermen were released by Indian authorities.

Advertisement

Officials said the mutual exchange of fishermen and vessels was worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian considerations and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides of the border.

"During their incarceration in Bangladesh, the welfare of the Indian fishermen was monitored by the Indian High Commission, which provided warm clothing and ensured access to essential supplies," the official said, adding that the government attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and well-being of Indian fishermen.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts