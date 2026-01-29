India, Bangladesh free fishermen held for maritime boundary violations

India and Bangladesh on Thursday completed the release and repatriation of fishermen from both sides who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line, underscoring a humanitarian approach to resolving such incidents.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a total of 23 Indian fishermen and 128 Bangladeshi fishermen were released and sent back to their respective countries along with their operable vessels. The fishermen had been apprehended by the authorities of the other country in recent weeks after straying into territorial waters.

Earlier, in January and December 2025, India had facilitated the release of 142 Indian fishermen, while, in a reciprocal move, 128 Bangladeshi fishermen were released by Indian authorities.

Officials said the mutual exchange of fishermen and vessels was worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian considerations and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides of the border.

"During their incarceration in Bangladesh, the welfare of the Indian fishermen was monitored by the Indian High Commission, which provided warm clothing and ensured access to essential supplies," the official said, adding that the government attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and well-being of Indian fishermen.