DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India bankrolling war with Russian oil buy: Navarro

India bankrolling war with Russian oil buy: Navarro

Tariff due to Trump’s pique over Pak mediation: Jefferies
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:57 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro stepped up his tirade against India on Friday, saying if the country wanted to be treated like a strategic partner of the US, “it needs to act like one” as he accused New Delhi of bankrolling the Ukraine war through Russian oil purchase.

Advertisement

Defending US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, Navarro stirred a controversy by sharing a picture of PM Narendra Modi meditating in a saffron robe.

Navarro’s post on PM Modi, part of a series of nine tweets that came a day after he claimed that the Ukraine conflict was “Modi’s war”, triggered outrage on social media as he was accused of “mocking” India’s cultural symbols and politicising religious imagery. He claimed that Indian refiners had turned the country into a “refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin”, buying discounted crude, re-exporting refined products, and enabling Moscow to secure hard currency.

Advertisement

“President Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports are now in effect. This isn’t just about India’s unfair trade — it’s about cutting off the financial lifeline India has extended to Putin’s war machine,” Navarro wrote.

He claimed that Russian oil, which made up less than a per cent of India’s imports before the Ukraine war, now accounted for more than 30 per cent — over 1.5 million barrels per day. He alleged that much of it was refined and exported, bringing Indian companies windfall profits while indirectly funding Russia’s war effort.

Advertisement

He argued that Washington ran a $50-billion trade deficit with New Delhi. He framed tariffs as a twin response: 25% for unfair trade and 25% for national security”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts