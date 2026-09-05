India, Belgium defence collaboration to produce ammunition, rockets

India and Belgium have announced an expansion of defence cooperation, including collaborations between industries in both countries to manufacture ammunition and rockets in India. Separate partnerships for counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and robotics have also been unveiled.

At the government level, India will post a defence attaché at its embassy in Brussels. The two countries have also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) establishing a framework for regular exchanges, staff talks, education and training, research cooperation and defence-industrial partnerships.

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The Belgian Navy warship ‘Leopold I’ is scheduled to visit India in November 2026, while the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, will send a batch of officers to Belgium next month.

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Among the key industry projects, Belgium’s New Lachaussee has partnered with India’s Tembo Classic Engineering to supply a complete production line for two types of ammunition. The facility is expected to have a production capacity of around 100 million rounds annually. Valued at €50 million, the project is scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

Following talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said defence and security cooperation had emerged as a key pillar of India-Belgium relations.

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Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL) and Belgium’s FN Herstal on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue local manufacturing and industrial cooperation in support of India’s defence requirements. The partnership will cover small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system solutions.

KSSL and Thales Belgium have also signed a strategic alliance agreement to establish a capability for manufacturing 70-mm rocket systems in India. The partners aim to produce the first fully assembled rocket in India by early 2027.

According to Thales, the alliance provides a framework for technology transfer, local production and distribution of both unguided and laser-guided 70-mm rocket systems and associated equipment.

In the maritime domain, Belgium will supply autonomous toolboxes for mine-countermeasure vessels being built by Larsen & Toubro. The first phase of the programme covers 12 vessels.

Belgian companies are also exploring cooperation in autonomous maritime systems, underwater robotics, advanced sensors and technologies to protect critical infrastructure such as ports, pipelines and subsea data cables.

Pitagone Belgium is establishing a joint venture with Krishna Allied to manufacture mobile barriers designed to protect against vehicle-borne attacks. OIP Sensor Systems of Belgium is collaborating with India Optel on electro-optical systems for the Arjun main battle tank. John Cockerill Defence is also a contender to supply the turret for India’s Zorawar light tank, which is being developed for high-altitude operations.

Among the other MoUs exchanged on Thursday were agreements between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Belgian Security & Defence Industry; Larsen & Toubro and Exail Robotics SAS (France) and Exail Robotics (Belgium); and DGVK Enterprises Pvt Ltd and Sol1 BV of Belgium.