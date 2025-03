Following the meeting, the Defence Minister shared on social media platform X, stating, “We discussed issues related to regional security and the possibility of defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific.” He also highlighted deliberations on strengthening defence industrial cooperation between India and Belgium.

The Belgian delegation also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy and research and innovation. Jaishankar emphasised the opportunities for Belgian businesses under India’s initiatives, stating, “This visit allows Belgium to assess developments in India and take advantage of Make in India, Design in India, Research in India and Innovate in India. We are confident that this economic mission will lead to greater cooperation.”

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Princess Astrid and her delegation will also visit Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi during their stay in India from March 2 to 8. Princess Astrid is the sister of Belgium’s King Philippe and is leading an economic delegation aimed at enhancing bilateral ties.