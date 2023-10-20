India better located than China to help Maldives: MEA

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 19

India is seeking to minimise the impact of victory of a pro-China candidate in the recent presidential elections in the Maldives by emphasising its strategic location as the first responder to any humanitarian upheaval in the island nation such as the help extended during the Covid pandemic.

First responder during disasters Over the last five years, India has carried out 500 medical evacuations. We also undertook hundreds of multifaceted missions to safeguard Maldives’ maritime security. We have been the first responder in any disaster scenario. Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson

“Our cooperation with the Maldives is based on jointly addressing shared challenges and priorities. The assistance and platforms that we have provided have contributed significantly in areas like people’s welfare, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and combating illegal maritime activities,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu stating in an interview that the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative would provide “a much-needed opportunity to take the Maldives forward”. Bagchi was also asked about Muizzu calling on all foreign troops to leave the Maldives in his first public address after defeating pro-India candidate and incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. “We look forward to constructively engaging with the incoming administration of the Maldives on all these issues and discussing ways to enhance our ties,” said Bagchi. During the five years of Solih’s government, opposition from the Progressive Party of Maldives ensured that despite vigorous efforts by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar, India could not push ahead with the Uthuru Thilafalhu pact signed with the Maldives to maintain a harbour and dockyard for 15 years.

