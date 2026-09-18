India-Bhutan ties get fresh energy, connectivity push; Rs 4,000-crore credit line for projects

India and Bhutan have given fresh momentum to their economic partnership, with a Rs 4,000-crore concessional line of credit for energy projects, new cross-border infrastructure and a push to improve connectivity with Bhutan’s ambitious Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The decisions came during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s three-day visit to Bhutan. Jaishankar met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and held talks with Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel in Bumthang.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with energy, trade, connectivity, digital payments and Gelephu emerging as key areas of the partnership.

Advertisement

India reaffirmed its support for Bhutan’s development priorities and the implementation of programmes under its 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29).

A series of projects were unveiled during Jaishankar’s visit, including the 65-bed Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar, the Jaganathan Bridge on the Samdrup Jongkhar-Trashigang Highway, and the handover of 54 electric vehicles to the Bhutanese Government.

Advertisement

The foundation stone was also laid for the 500-kW Lunana Hydropower Project, while 43 Jersey cows were handed over to Bhutan’s National Cattle Breeding Centre in Bumthang.

Energy cooperation

Energy cooperation remained a major pillar of the talks. The two sides noted progress under their March 2024 Joint Vision on Energy Partnership, including the inauguration of the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project and the signing of its tariff protocol.

They also welcomed the resumption of dam construction at the 1,200-MW Punatsangchhu-I project and the signing of an agreement for a Rs 4,000-crore concessional line of credit for energy projects in Bhutan.

The two sides also welcomed growing participation of Indian companies in Bhutanese hydropower projects.

Focus on Gelephu

Gelephu Mindfulness City, envisioned by Bhutan as a major economic and development hub, figured prominently in the discussions.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for the Bhutanese King’s vision, and the two sides agreed to continue work through their Joint Working Group on issues related to the project.

India also reaffirmed its commitment to establish an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate the movement of investors and visitors to Gelephu. The commitment was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Bhutan in November 2025.

Bhutan welcomed India’s decision to establish a special temporary immigration facility at Hatisar from November 1 to facilitate the entry and exit of third-country nationals involved in the Project 108 Chortens/Stupas.

Cross-border connectivity received another boost with the operationalisation of a new Land Customs Station at Samrang in Assam. The two sides also noted progress on the proposed Gelephu-Kokrajhar and Samtse-Banarhat cross-border rail links.

Trade, payments, space cooperation

Trade and payments also figured on the agenda, with India and Bhutan continuing discussions on the renewal of their Agreement on Trade, Commerce and Transit.

Bhutan welcomed India’s recent notification allowing the export of 17 species of timber wood from Bhutan to India and thanked New Delhi for maintaining supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG amid global supply-chain disruptions.

The operationalisation of a Unified Payments Interface-based facility will allow Bhutanese nationals to make digital payments in India using Bhutanese mobile applications, adding another layer to cross-border economic integration.

The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in the space sector, including the use of satellite data for glacier and forest monitoring, flood management and agriculture.

Education, people-to-people ties

Education and people-to-people ties formed another component of the package. India will double the number of seats for Bhutanese students under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarship from 30 to 60, while seats under the Nalanda University Scholarship Scheme will increase from 30 to 55.

The two sides also renewed the Nehru-Wangchuck Scholarship agreement.

India thanked Bhutan for its support for New Delhi’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term. India also welcomed Bhutan’s ratification of the Framework Agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance.

The visit comes amid what the two sides described as a complex international environment, with both stressing the importance of maintaining close bilateral ties.

Jaishankar’s visit, which concluded on September 18, invited Bhutanese Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel to visit India at his earliest convenience.