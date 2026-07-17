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Home / India / INDIA bloc has no foundation: BJP

INDIA bloc has no foundation: BJP

Says alliance is facing a crisis of credibility and cohesion

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi. Tribune file
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BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday attacked the Congress for seeking an all-party meeting, saying the government routinely holds consultations with Opposition parties ahead of every Parliament session.

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Responding to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s remarks, Trivedi said, “Jairam Ramesh should first thank Rahul Gandhi for at least returning to India four days before the monsoon session began after spending time abroad. But an even bigger question is this: does the so-called INDIA bloc, whose name is being invoked repeatedly, even truly exist? The alliance that cannot provide clarity on its own leadership and constituent parties is making a futile attempt to deflect its failures by accusing others of sabotage.”

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Trivedi said the INDIA bloc was facing a crisis of credibility and cohesion.

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“The situation in the INDIA bloc today is such that one party does not trust another, MPs do not trust their own colleagues and, in the most challenging times, the leadership itself appears absent. There is no foundation to this alliance at all. No one even knows who is allied with whom,” he said.

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