 INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: CM Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: CM Kejriwal

INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: CM Kejriwal

Was addressing a virtual press conference

INDIA bloc inching closer to victory with each poll phase: CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of referring to the people of Delhi as "Pakistanis" and asserted that they are his family and should not be abused.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said with the completion of each phase of the Lok Sabha polls, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4. He said the INDIA bloc would give a stable government to the country.

On Monday, Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed public meetings in South Delhi and East Delhi parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Kejriwal alleged the number of people who attended Shah's rally was less than 500.

"He said the supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are Pakistanis. I want to ask him that the people of Delhi have formed the government by giving us 62 seats (and) 56 per cent vote share. Are the people of Delhi Pakistanis?

"The people of Punjab have formed the government by giving us 92 out of 117 seats. Are the people of Punjab Pakistanis? The people of Gujarat gave us 14 per cent votes. Are the people of Gujarat also Pakistanis? The people of Goa gave us love (and) trust. Are the people of Goa also Pakistanis?" Kejriwal questioned.

He said the AAP's panches, sarpanches, mayors and councillors were elected in many parts of the country in the panchayat and municipal elections.

"Are all the people of this country Pakistanis? What are you saying?" said the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal's reaction came in response to a statement made by Shah during his rally a day earlier while seeking votes for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"Kejriwal and Rahul (Gandhi) have no support in India. Their supporters are in Pakistan," the home minister had said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Arvind Kejriwal #INDIA bloc


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

2
Punjab

In Punjab CM’s bastion Sangrur, ‘outsider’ Sukhpal Khaira poses tough challenge to Meet Hayer

3
Punjab

Manish Tewari’s promise to make Chandigarh ‘city-state’ triggers row

4
Haryana

High Court puts Haryana on notice on Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s parole plea

5
India

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike

6
Trending

'If you were in Pakistan, I would have kidnapped you’: Cab driver to woman passenger in Canada

7
Chandigarh

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

9
Sports

No trials for wrestlers, all six quota winners to participate in Olympics

10
Delhi

Severe heatwave conditions in north India; at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Top News

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Delhi High Court dismisses Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas in money-laundering and corruption cases

Says Sisodia allegedly indulged in destruction of crucial ev...

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

Punjab ex-DGP Bhawra claims pressure to engage in illegal acts, moves high court

Bhawra also moves High Court challenging CAT order dismissin...

1 dead, others injured after London-Singapore flight hit severe turbulence, Singapore Airlines says

1 dead, several injured as London-Singapore flight encounters severe turbulence

Aircraft stays at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes befo...

NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

Delhi L-G had on May 5 written to MHA recommending NIA probe...

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

No traces of carcinogen found in tested MDH, Everest, other Indian spices: FSSAI

The regulator said no such traces were found in 300 samples ...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Amritsar: Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of gangster Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar, efforts on to nab others: Delhi Police

One arrested for ‘attack’ on Kanhaiya Kumar, efforts on to nab others: Delhi Police

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM’s silence speaks volumes about his stance on women’s safety, says Delhi L-G

Same passport, credit cards, emails, cell numbers used for multiple foreign donations to AAP: ED to MHA

Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan in sexual harassment case

NIA begins probe on alleged AAP foreign funding by pro-Khalistani groups: Sources

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Jalandhar: Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: AAP leader Mahinderjit Singh killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Ravneet Bittu to Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshows on Tibba Road, in Raikot

Ravneet Bittu has proved beyond doubt, once a traitor, always a traitor: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Samrala residents reel under blistering heat as mercury soars

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed