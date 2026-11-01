INDIA bloc leaders to march from CP to Ramlila Maidan for ‘vote chori’ rally

In a show of Opposition unity against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, leaders of 21 INDIA bloc parties, including LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, will march from Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday during a rally against alleged “vote chori”.

The leaders will travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to Minto Road junction in Connaught Place, from where they will march via Ajmeri Gate to Ramlila Maidan. The march is scheduled to begin at noon.

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The INDIA bloc has organised the rally to protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The Opposition has accused the poll body of failing to ensure the integrity of electoral processes and has demanded Kumar’s resignation.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday invited people to join the march, sharing the route and programme for November 1. “See you...., let’s walk together!” Rahul said while announcing the route from Connaught Place’s Minto Road junction to Ajmeri Gate and then Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also appealed to people to join the mobilisation, describing it as a collective march to defend the Constitution, democracy and the right to vote. “Friends, we must go to Ramlila Maidan, to drive away the vote thieves. Let us march together, for the sake of the Constitution, for democracy and to safeguard the sacred right to vote that every Indian has inherited,” Khera said.

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The march is being organised as a broader Opposition mobilisation involving political parties, civil society groups and non-political organisations. Rahul had earlier described it as part of the Opposition’s fight against what he alleged was the demolition of democracy by PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar and his team in the Election Commission.

The rally follows the INDIA bloc’s sustained campaign against alleged electoral malpractice and manipulation of voter lists. The Congress and its allies have questioned the conduct of the Election Commission during the SIR exercise and accused the BJP of benefiting from alleged irregularities.