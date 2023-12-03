INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

PTI

New Delhi, December 3

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Sunday.

During the meeting, which will be held in the evening, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said.

The Congress was awaiting the results of Assembly elections in five states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram—before finalising further strategy plans.

Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections began at 8 am on Sunday. Votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections will be counted on Monday.

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the General Election and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The sources said the Opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the Assembly elections.

Talks on seat-sharing between regional outfits would also gain momentum now, they said.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge