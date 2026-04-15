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Home / India / INDIA bloc may push for OBC sub-quota

INDIA bloc may push for OBC sub-quota

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:22 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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The Congress-led INDIA bloc is mulling to seek a sub-quota for OBC women in the proposed amendments to the women’s reservation Act.

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According to sources, the issue has been discussed internally within the alliance and is likely to be raised jointly by the Opposition parties during the Parliament session starting on April 16.

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The government is likely to introduce three bills on April 16, including an amendment to the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act. As the government lacks the two-thirds majority required for a Constitutional amendment, it makes the Opposition’s support critical.

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While the Constitution currently provides legislative reservation only for SCs and STs, the question of an OBC sub-quota was left unresolved when the women’s reservation law was passed in 2023.

Several Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK and the RJD, have long backed OBC inclusion. The pressure may also come from within the NDA as the BJP’s allies like the JD (U) and the TDP have historically supported OBC reservations.

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