INDIA bloc meeting likely to be held in Delhi on September 30: Mamata amid SIR row

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that an INDIA bloc meeting is likely to be held in Delhi to discuss EC-related issues and chart out the opposition’s next course of action.

Addressing a rally at Serampore in Hooghly district, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress chief said she sent a message to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and told him that the opposition parties must sit together, amid protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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“I sent a message to Rahul Gandhi, and told him that we must sit together. A meeting of the INDIA bloc will most likely be held in Delhi’s Constitution Club on September 30,” she added.

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The proposed meeting comes amid efforts by opposition parties to coordinate their response to the controversy surrounding the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

Sources said Banerjee also spoke to Rahul Gandhi over the phone and urged him to convene an INDIA bloc meeting at the earliest. She also had a conversation with CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby.

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The discussions are expected to focus on the opposition’s next course of action against Kumar, the Election Commission and SIR exercise, the sources added.