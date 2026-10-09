INDIA bloc MPs reach Parliament’s Central Hall before march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over ‘vote chori’

INDIA bloc MPs on Friday gathered inside Parliament’s Central Hall ahead of their planned march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over alleged “vote chori”, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary M A Baby were among the Opposition leaders who are to meet the President at 8 pm over the issues.

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The Opposition, in protest mode for three days now, has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, cancellation of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and restoration of 13 crore voters struck off from the list during the exercise.

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“We have been raising the issues related to the election process with the government and the Chief Election Commissioner for many years, but no attention has been paid to them. After Independence, we received the Constitution and through it, the public got the right to vote, but now it is being snatched away by Gyanesh Kumar. Kumar is a small fish, but behind him are Modi, Shah and their government. The Modi government wants all rights to be stripped away and dictatorship to be imposed,” said Kharge.

Kharge further said that if dictatorship comes, democracy will end, which will also eliminate the Constitution and all rights. We are fighting for democracy, the Constitution, and the interests of the people. “Today, we will meet the President on this issue and tell him that we have reached this point only because of the right to vote. If the right to vote is taken away, complete dictatorship will prevail,” he added.

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The EC has maintained that the apex court has upheld the SIR process and 13 crore voters struck off the rolls, including the majority of deceased, duplicate and ineligible voters.