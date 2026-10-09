DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / INDIA bloc MPs to meet at Samvidhan Sadan; all options for protest on table: Sources

INDIA bloc MPs to meet at Samvidhan Sadan; all options for protest on table: Sources

Sources say the INDIA bloc has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu and if they do not get an appointment, ‘all options are on the table’

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress workers atop a bus raise slogans as they proceed along with buses carrying INDIA bloc leaders towards Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat for a peaceful protest, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday and could proceed for another protest against "vote chori", sources said.

They also said the INDIA bloc has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu and if they do not get an appointment, "all options are on the table".

Advertisement

Sources said Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Vice-President's residence, and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could be the likely options for the venue for the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Advertisement

It would be the fourth straight day of protests.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the INDIA bloc has requested an appointment from President Murmu and is awaiting a response from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

He said the first request letter was sent on October 2. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan asked for the names of leaders who would attend the meeting.

"Accordingly, we submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9," Venugopal had said.

"So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday," he had said.

Last week, the INDIA bloc had finalised a joint action plan on the SIR row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches.

Intensifying their protest, the INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to highlight what they alleged was "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and the CEC through a criminal conspiracy of vote chori.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts