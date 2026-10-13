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Home / India / INDIA Bloc plans joint strategy session over tea after SC petition on poll irregularities

INDIA Bloc plans joint strategy session over tea after SC petition on poll irregularities

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. File
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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs and members of the civil society and student organisations for tea at his residence on Tuesday, sources said.

They said a joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders would precede the tea at Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence.

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"Following today's March for Democracy and the submission of the petition ... a joint press conference of INDIA leaders will be held tomorrow afternoon, followed by tea. I invite you to join me at my residence at 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, New Delhi, at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, 13th October," the invite sent out on Monday read.

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Sources said deliberations on the strategy for joint protests against "vote chori" (vote theft) and to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation are also expected to take place during the meeting at Gandhi's residence.

This comes a day after the raging protests over the vote theft charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep. Opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against SIR and alleged poll irregularities in a major show of strength in the national capital.

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A mammoth crowd carrying flags and posters descended on central Delhi's Connaught Place, with Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, CPI's D Raja, CPI-M leader M A Baby, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, besides NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, among those joining the march.

While the protesters breached one barricade at the Bhagwan Dass Road, they were finally halted at the second barricade on the road. Later, top leaders of the INDIA bloc went to the Supreme Court to file their petition.

The petition has made the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi parties in the case.

The development came after the Chief Justice of India declined a request for a meeting with the LoPs on the issue, saying the matter is sub judice.

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