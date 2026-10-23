INDIA bloc postpones strategy meet ahead of Nov 1 ‘vote bachao’ rally

With its November 1 rally in Delhi approaching, the INDIA bloc has deferred a crucial virtual meeting to chalk out the next phase of its campaign against alleged “vote chori” and intensify its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The meeting, scheduled for Thursday evening, was to be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. There was no word on the reason for the postponement or when Opposition leaders would meet next, sources said.

The proposed deliberations were expected to focus on the next course of action against the Election Commission, the alleged deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls and preparations for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan under the banner of ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’.

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The deferment comes as the Opposition seeks to turn its allegations against the poll body into a sustained political campaign, with the Delhi rally emerging as the next major show of strength after a series of protests and legal challenges.

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The INDIA bloc’s campaign gathered momentum on October 12 when Opposition leaders, accompanied by activists and civil society members, took part in a ‘March for Democracy’ in the national capital. The march culminated in a joint petition in the Supreme Court challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleging irregularities in the exercise.

The following day, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his residence. After the meeting, the Opposition parties vowed to continue their campaign and take the fight against alleged ‘vote chori’ to its logical conclusion.

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The postponed meeting also comes amid speculation that the government may convene Parliament to consider a Constitution amendment Bill linked to delimitation and the early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act.

The issue could add another dimension to the confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Opposition, which has been seeking to coordinate its response on electoral reforms and the functioning of constitutional institutions.

The November 1 rally is being projected by the Congress as a key milestone in its campaign. The party has begun mobilising its state units and workers to bring supporters to Delhi.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has appealed to party workers and citizens to participate in the rally, arguing that the right to vote is at the centre of the current political battle.

“The INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 is an important milestone in the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign,” Gehlot said.