INDIA bloc shows unity as MPs join protest march to EC office

While the Congress led Tuesday’s confrontation with the Election Commission, the protest drew support from several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and CPM MP John Brittas, who joined the march and subsequent sit-in demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Akhilesh was among the Opposition leaders who climbed police barricades after authorities blocked the march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters near NITI Aayog. He later joined fellow leaders in a sit-in protest as the standoff with Delhi Police continued.

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Abhishek Banerjee and Trinamool Congress parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien were also part of the TMC delegation that marched towards the Election Commission. The party’s presence extended beyond its senior leadership, with MPs Mahua Moitra and Sagarika Ghose also participating in the mobilisation.

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From the Samajwadi Party, MPs Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra Yadav joined Akhilesh in the protest. Speaking on the controversy surrounding the Chief Election Commissioner, Jaya invoked Lord Ganesha and expressed confidence that those fighting for what they believed to be right would prevail.

Dharmendra accused the BJP of undermining constitutional norms, alleging that Opposition MPs had been suspended from Parliament to facilitate the passage of legislation. He also questioned the government’s decision to issue clarifications on behalf of the Election Commission.

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Akhilesh sharpened his attack on the ruling party by linking the controversy to the BJP’s advocacy of ‘One Nation, One Election’. He alleged that the party was attempting to reduce elections to a one-time exercise and remarked that it should instead be discussing “once corruption, once election”, arguing that frequent elections expose electoral wrongdoing.

Sanjay Raut, who participated in both the march and the sit-in, questioned the heavy security deployment around the protesters. He said Members of Parliament were unarmed citizens and asked why such a large police presence was required to prevent them from marching to the Election Commission.

Several Opposition leaders who were briefly detained during the day returned to the protest site after being released, joining colleagues as the standoff continued.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also participated in the march, while RJD MP Manoj Jha and Independent MP Pappu Yadav were among other Opposition leaders associated with the mobilisation.

The protest began with hundreds of Opposition MPs marching from Parliament towards Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission’s headquarters. The Delhi Police stopped the procession near NITI Aayog, triggering a confrontation that later evolved into a sit-in protest, with leaders refusing to disperse and demanding access to the poll panel.

Opposition parties are seeking Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise. They have accused the Election Commission of failing to adequately address concerns regarding voter-list revisions, allegations that the poll body has rejected.