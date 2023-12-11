INDIA bloc to meet on December 19, joint rally & seat-sharing talks on agenda

Tribune News Service

INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to meet on December 19 in Delhi to discuss key agendas — seat sharing, a common programme and a rally to be attended by all partners — for the next year’s general election.

It will be the first meeting of the opposition bloc after the BJP’s December 3 assembly election win in three out of five states.

Congress’ MP chief Kamal Nath will also play a key role to ensure that the party does well in the state during the general election.

Asked if the Congress top leaders from these states will resign taking responsibility for the defeat, the Congress leader replies, “Resignations were offered by them after the defeat.”

The BJP wrested control of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress and retained power in Madhya Pradesh, in a boost for PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won Telangana, the Zoram People’s Movement got the majority in Mizoram.

“The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA (bloc) parties will be held on December 19, 2023 in New Delhi at 3 pm,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X on Sunday.

Another Congress leader said key issues such as seat sharing, a common programme and a rally to be attended by all partners will be discussed at the meeting. The INDIA bloc meeting was to be held last week, but deferred after many of top leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee, expressed their inability to attend it.Notably, Trinamool Congress led by Banerjee did not attend the dinner meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties in Lok Sabha held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on December 6. Apparently, a statement made by West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with regard to the government in West Bengal did not go down well with the Trinamool Congress. Banerjee, however, said that she would take part in the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT), another important absentee in the dinner meeting, also confirmed participation in the December 19 meet, a senior Congress leader told reporters today.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had publicly criticized the Congress for refusing to have an electoral adjustment in the recently held Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. However, two SP MPs – Ramgopal Yadav and ST Hasan – were present at the dinner meeting at Kharge’s residence.

The INDIA bloc parties, after having met in three different cities in quick succession between June 23 and September 1, lost momentum following the announcement of assembly election dates for five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The Congress – in a bid to win the assembly polls that were seen as the dress rehearsal for the Lok Sabha elections – shelved all its other commitments and immersed itself in campaigning for the assembly polls. This annoyed its partners such as Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress and Akhilesh Yadav of SP, raising a question mark on the future of the anti-BJP alliance.