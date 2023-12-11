 INDIA bloc to meet on December 19, joint rally & seat-sharing talks on agenda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • INDIA bloc to meet on December 19, joint rally & seat-sharing talks on agenda

INDIA bloc to meet on December 19, joint rally & seat-sharing talks on agenda

First gathering after Assembly poll results

INDIA bloc to meet on December 19, joint rally & seat-sharing talks on agenda

INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to meet on December 19 in Delhi to discuss key agendas — seat sharing, a common programme and a rally to be attended by all partners — for the next year's general election. PTI file photo



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 10

INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to meet on December 19 in Delhi to discuss key agendas — seat sharing, a common programme and a rally to be attended by all partners — for the next year’s general election.

It will be the first meeting of the opposition bloc after the BJP’s December 3 assembly election win in three out of five states.

Gehlot, Baghel to WORK FOR LOK SABHA polls

  • A senior Congress leader says outgoing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will work “extra hard to ensure good performance” by the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.
  • Congress’ MP chief Kamal Nath will also play a key role to ensure that the party does well in the state during the general election.
  • Asked if the Congress top leaders from these states will resign taking responsibility for the defeat, the Congress leader replies, “Resignations were offered by them after the defeat.”

The BJP wrested control of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress and retained power in Madhya Pradesh, in a boost for PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won Telangana, the Zoram People’s Movement got the majority in Mizoram.

“The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA (bloc) parties will be held on December 19, 2023 in New Delhi at 3 pm,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X on Sunday.

Another Congress leader said key issues such as seat sharing, a common programme and a rally to be attended by all partners will be discussed at the meeting. The INDIA bloc meeting was to be held last week, but deferred after many of top leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee, expressed their inability to attend it.Notably, Trinamool Congress led by Banerjee did not attend the dinner meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties in Lok Sabha held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on December 6. Apparently, a statement made by West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with regard to the government in West Bengal did not go down well with the Trinamool Congress. Banerjee, however, said that she would take part in the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT), another important absentee in the dinner meeting, also confirmed participation in the December 19 meet, a senior Congress leader told reporters today.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had publicly criticized the Congress for refusing to have an electoral adjustment in the recently held Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. However, two SP MPs – Ramgopal Yadav and ST Hasan – were present at the dinner meeting at Kharge’s residence.

The INDIA bloc parties, after having met in three different cities in quick succession between June 23 and September 1, lost momentum following the announcement of assembly election dates for five states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The Congress – in a bid to win the assembly polls that were seen as the dress rehearsal for the Lok Sabha elections – shelved all its other commitments and immersed itself in campaigning for the assembly polls. This annoyed its partners such as Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress and Akhilesh Yadav of SP, raising a question mark on the future of the anti-BJP alliance.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

2
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

3
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

4
India

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

7
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

8
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

9
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

10
Uttar Pradesh

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP's Bareilly

Don't Miss

View All
‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Top News

Rajasthan, MP CMs may be named today

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CMs may be named today

5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged

Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead

Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...

Tribal leader Sai to be C’garh CM; pledges to fulfil PM’s guarantees

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...

3 accused of Karni Sena chief’s killing held in Chandigarh hotel

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

SC verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

Amritsar civic body holds Lok Adalat to dispose of water, sewerage bills

Fire breaks out at shop in Tarn Taran

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on Dec 13

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

Nobel laureate launches book, recounts tales of child rescue

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in road accident

Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister’s residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP