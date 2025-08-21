Former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy, the joint Opposition’s candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election scheduled on September 9, will file his nomination at 11:30 am on Thursday in the Parliament House complex.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh announced the nomination schedule on X.

Leaders of all Congress-led INDIA bloc parties are expected to gather in the chambers of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at 11:00 am.

From there, they will proceed together to the office of Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, who is also the returning officer for the election to the second-highest constitutional post in the country.

The ruling NDA’s candidate, C P Radhakrishnan — the current Governor of Maharashtra — filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of the BJP and its NDA allies.

Thursday is the last day for filing nominations for the Vice-Presidential election.