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Home / India / India boosting footprint in Indian Ocean: MEA to panel

India boosting footprint in Indian Ocean: MEA to panel

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:04 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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India is stepping up efforts to consolidate its role as a “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean Region amid growing Chinese presence and evolving non-traditional threats, the government has informed a parliamentary panel.

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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, in its recommendations, had flagged rising geopolitical and security challenges in the IOR, including the increasing role of extra-regional actors — particularly China — through strategic infrastructure and dual-use port projects.

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