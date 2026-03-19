India boosting footprint in Indian Ocean: MEA to panel

India is stepping up efforts to consolidate its role as a “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean Region amid growing Chinese presence and evolving non-traditional threats, the government has informed a parliamentary panel.
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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, in its recommendations, had flagged rising geopolitical and security challenges in the IOR, including the increasing role of extra-regional actors — particularly China — through strategic infrastructure and dual-use port projects.
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