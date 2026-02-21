India, Brazil sign MoU to boost cooperation in pharma, medical product regulation

India and Brazil on Saturday exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of regulation of pharmaceutical and medical products.

The MoU was exchanged between India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), marking an important step towards deeper regulatory collaboration between the two countries.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for cooperation and exchange of information in the field of medical products, including pharmaceutical ingredients, drugs, biological products, and medical devices. It aims to promote convergence in regulatory practices, enhance mutual understanding of regulatory systems, and facilitate effective and coordinated oversight of medical products.

The exchange of the MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Brazil to ensuring the availability of safe, effective, and quality-assured medicines and medical products for their populations. The agreement is also expected to contribute to strengthening supply chains, encouraging regulatory best practices, and supporting access to affordable healthcare solutions.

The MoU between CDSCO and ANVISA builds upon the broader India–Brazil cooperation in the health sector and complements existing institutional mechanisms for bilateral engagement.

Through this MoU, both sides reaffirmed their intent to work closely in areas such as information sharing, regulatory capacity building, and cooperation in matters related to pharmaceutical and medical product regulation.

Director-President of ANVISA, Leandro Safatle, and Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, exchanged the MoU in Hyderabad House in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.