DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India, Brazil target $20 billion trade in 5 years

India, Brazil target $20 billion trade in 5 years

To boost cooperation in tech, energy and defence

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:56 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on Feb. 21, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during bilateral talks, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)(PTI02_21_2026_000203B)
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India and Brazil have set a target of taking bilateral trade beyond $20 billion in the next five years, as he held wide-ranging talks with visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The meeting was aimed at deepening the strategic partnership across technology, energy, defence and agriculture sectors.

Advertisement

Addressing a joint press interaction after delegation-level talks, Modi described Brazil as India’s largest trading partner in Latin America and said the economic relationship was “not merely a number but a reflection of trust”. The Brazilian leader is in India to participate in the AI Impact Summit and for bilateral engagements.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said both sides discussed expanding the MERCOSUR trade framework to strengthen economic cooperation. A Centre of Excellence for Digital Public Infrastructure will be established in Brazil, while collaboration will also expand in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, supercomputing and blockchain technologies.

Advertisement

Technology cooperation, he said, would benefit not only the two countries, but also the Global South, with both nations agreeing that technological progress must remain inclusive.

Energy partnership featured prominently in the talks, with the two sides agreeing to accelerate cooperation in renewable energy, ethanol blending and sustainable aviation fuel. Modi welcomed Brazil’s active participation in the Global Biofuel Alliance and said it reflected a shared commitment to a green future.

Advertisement

Brazil has proposed co-chairing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, an initiative India believes will benefit from Brazil’s experience in disaster management. The countries also signed an agreement on critical minerals and rare earths aimed at building resilient supply chains.

Defence cooperation is expanding steadily, Modi said, describing it as an example of growing mutual trust and strategic alignment.

In agriculture, the two sides agreed to work on climate-resilient farming, precision agriculture and bio-fertilisers, along with establishing a Centre of Excellence in Brazil focused on oilseeds, pulses and integrated farming. Cooperation in health and pharmaceuticals will include increased supply of affordable medicines from India and promotion of Ayurveda and traditional medicine in Brazil.

On global issues, Modi said India and Brazil would continue to advocate dialogue and diplomacy and jointly push for reform of international institutions. “When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts