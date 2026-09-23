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Home / India / India-built bullet train set for track trials by April-May next year: Vaishnaw

India-built bullet train set for track trials by April-May next year: Vaishnaw

'Major components of the train, including car body, bogie, propulsion system, vehicle electronics, wheels and pantograph are progressing'

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:46 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is also progressing rapidly, with tunnelling, station construction and bridge works underway at various locations. Representative image: iStock
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India’s first indigenously manufactured bullet train is expected to hit the tracks for testing by April-May next year, with the first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor targeted to commence operations in 2027, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw while talking to reporters in Ahmedabad said construction of the first section of the high-speed rail corridor is expected to be completed by December this year. He said major components of the train, including the car body, bogie, propulsion system, vehicle electronics, wheels and pantograph are progressing.

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“By April or May next year, we expect to bring the Bullet Train being built in India onto the tracks,” Vaishnaw said, adding that the train is being manufactured and designed in India, with the intellectual property rights held by India.

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He said the train is currently undergoing a “squeeze test” to assess the strength of its body. Extensive testing will be carried out before the train is inducted into passenger service.

Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is also progressing rapidly, with tunnelling, station construction and bridge works underway at various locations.

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The Bandra Kurla Complex-Thane undersea tunnel is also making progress, with construction of shafts and installation of both tunnel boring machines completed, the minister said.

Highlighting the broader transformation of the Indian Railways, Vaishnaw said the sector had witnessed a significant change since 2014. He said around 36,000 km of railway tracks had been built across the country and nearly 99.6 per cent of the railway network had been electrified.

He further said more than 1,000 railway stations were being reconstructed as part of the ongoing modernisation drive, with increased focus on infrastructure development across the railway network.

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