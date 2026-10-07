India calls for accelerated implementation of Paris Agreement at Pre-COP-31 meet in Fiji

India on Wednesday called for expediting the implementation of the Paris Agreement at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji.

The Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks ahead of the annual UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

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Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is leading the Indian delegation, said the long-term objectives and goals had already been established under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including the ambition of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C.

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He said achieving this ambition would require commensurate means of implementation, and the focus should now be on assessing how the world could accelerate progress towards these goals.

Yadav called for greater focus on closing gaps in understanding, fulfilling existing climate commitments and accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

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“However, there is a need to identify and develop consensus on existing gaps in understanding, including gaps between science and traditional knowledge and community practices, between practices and ethics, and between available resources and felt needs,” he said.

Yadav also emphasised the need for greater capacity building and urged parties to bring concrete examples and success stories every year, demonstrating high-impact mitigation, large-scale adaptation and effective delivery of the means of implementation.

He said consistently sharing and scaling up such examples would help deliver better results on the ground and advance the goals of the Paris Agreement.