DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India calls for accelerated implementation of Paris Agreement at Pre-COP-31 meet in Fiji

India calls for accelerated implementation of Paris Agreement at Pre-COP-31 meet in Fiji

Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks ahead of the annual UN Climate Change Conference

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks ahead of the annual UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, in November. Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

India on Wednesday called for expediting the implementation of the Paris Agreement at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji.

The Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks ahead of the annual UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

Advertisement

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is leading the Indian delegation, said the long-term objectives and goals had already been established under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including the ambition of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C.

Advertisement

He said achieving this ambition would require commensurate means of implementation, and the focus should now be on assessing how the world could accelerate progress towards these goals.

Yadav called for greater focus on closing gaps in understanding, fulfilling existing climate commitments and accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Advertisement

“However, there is a need to identify and develop consensus on existing gaps in understanding, including gaps between science and traditional knowledge and community practices, between practices and ethics, and between available resources and felt needs,” he said.

Yadav also emphasised the need for greater capacity building and urged parties to bring concrete examples and success stories every year, demonstrating high-impact mitigation, large-scale adaptation and effective delivery of the means of implementation.

He said consistently sharing and scaling up such examples would help deliver better results on the ground and advance the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts